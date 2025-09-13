Ted Cruz
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
We Lost a Husband, Father, and Patriot
We also lost a "evangelist whose words planted faithful seeds in millions of hearts"
11 hrs ago
59
6
2:54
CRUZ: "Was Obama Prosecuted When He Killed US Citizens With Drones?"
Thanks for reading Ted Cruz!
Sep 12
32
5:47
Ted Cruz Celebrates the Beginning of the New School Year
Right before school starts, we spent a wonderful week with the girls at the spectacular Lake Powell.
Sep 5
2
2
1:37
August 2025
Ted Cruz Destroys Joe Biden Nominee in Live TV
Thanks for reading Ted Cruz!
Aug 31
1,959
214
7:58
Tucker Carson Can't Stop Talking About Israel
"Is there something particular about Israel that he really, really dislikes?' -- Ted Cruz
Aug 24
4
1
2:41
Tucker Carlson Looks Ridiculous Questioning Ted Cruz
Thanks for reading Ted Cruz!
Aug 17
1
1
1:36
Trump is Resolving This War From a Position of Strength
In President Trump’s first term, he prevented Putin from invading Ukraine by signing my Nord Stream 2 sanctions legislation into law.
Aug 16
3
1:09
July 2025
Ted Cruz Saved School Choice In The BBB
If We Don’t Take Back Education, We Lose
Jul 27
2
Coming soon
More of Ted Cruz coming soon.
Jul 19
4
© 2025 Right Flank
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts