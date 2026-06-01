20,000 Christian Churches Burned to the Ground. Ted Cruz Has Been Fighting to Stop It for Years.

Christians are being mass slaughtered in Nigeria. Thank you to President Trump for his strong leadership and action in responding to this crisis. I filed legislation to designate Nigeria for these atrocities, and the next steps are targeted sanctions on the government officials who create the environment for the mass murders and then fail to take action against the perpetrators.

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Since 2009 Christians in Nigeria have been systematically massacred.

20,000 Christian churches and schools burned to the ground. Boko Haram and other radical Islamic terrorist groups carrying out mass murders while government officials look the other way. Twelve Nigerian states have Sharia law and blasphemy laws on the books. Those laws are used to persecute Christians directly and to justify the government doing nothing while the killing continues.

Ted Cruz has been focused on this for years. He filed legislation to direct the State Department to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern. Washington ignored it for a long time.

Trump just did it.

The Trump administration designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern and is now putting targeted sanctions on specific government officials who are complicit in what is happening. Cruz called it strong leadership responding to mass murder of Christians that has gone unanswered for too long.

This is the Ted Cruz that does not make the front page very often. Not the debate champion or the constitutional lawyer or the Verdict podcast host. The senator who has spent years quietly building a legislative record on behalf of Christians being slaughtered in countries the mainstream media cannot be bothered to cover.

20,000 churches burned. Systematic mass murder since 2009. One senator who kept pushing until the president finally acted.

This newsletter covers all of it. The floor speeches, the legislation, the moments Cruz stands up for people nobody else in Washington is talking about.

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