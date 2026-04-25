7 Minutes of Democrats FUMING About ICE

TED CRUZ: Here’s over 7 minutes of Democrats at the federal, state, and local levels inciting violence against ICE. The Democrat Party is actively putting law enforcement in danger…

Democrats are having another meltdown, the same way they have been doing it for decades.

How could ICE ever possibly enforce the law?

Here’s the latest evidence of a Leftist meltdown on the issue of routine immigration enforcement. Some are comparing routine immigration enforcement by masked agents in unmarked vans (the same type of vehicles used by the Secret Police) to Gestapo tactics during World War II.

One man dragged his father, who had served in the war against the Nazis, into this rant claiming he was proud of him now “fighting” against today’s “Nazis”.

Another man insisted that simply asking Americans to report foreign invaders (the same as reporting Jews to the Gestapo) is identical to Gestapo orders.

Some are calling these ICE agents “slave patrols.” They are labeling ICE a “terrorist organization” and demanding it be abolished.

They are screaming about people being taken away from their homes without due process.

This level of lunatic rhetoric clearly shows all of what has gone wrong with the Democrat Party since it transitioned to its modern form.

Rather than celebrate stronger borders, the Left screams about the “authoritarianism” of enforcing immigration law.

They ignore the fact that every single sovereign nation on earth controls who enters their country.

They claim that enforcing immigration law is equivalent to rounding up innocent civilians and imprisoning them in dungeons to be tortured.

But the truth is much simpler. For years, there was a complete lack of funds for Immigration Enforcement. This resulted in an open border policy that filled our communities with crime, illegal drugs and welfare recipients at taxpayer expense.

For years, these voices celebrated Sanctuary Cities. They also supported catch-and-release policies which endangered American Citizens. And now that order is being restored, they are crying foul with the most outlandish Nazi comparisons possible.

One activist is demanding that all ICE Agents be unmasked and identified. However long it may take.

As if doxxing public servants who are working in dangerous jobs is a noble act.

They are warning us of secret police terrorizing communities. But they forget the real terror.

MS-13 gang members. Rapists. Fentanyl dealers who entered our country under previous lax rules.

And their solution? Abolish ICE.

And turn America into one giant Open Border Zone where citizenship means nothing.

Americans see through the hysteria.

Secure Borders are not Fascism. Removing people who broke our laws are not Gestapo tactics.

It is basic common sense that every functional country uses without apology.

Regardless of how many villains from history books Democrats compare ICE to, Americans want Safety.

They want Sovereignty.

They want Leaders who put Citizens First.

The meltdown over seven minutes of ICE enforcement proves one thing.

The Left never wanted borders.

They never wanted enforcement.

What they really fear is a Nation that finally realizes it belongs to its own people.