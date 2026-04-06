Biden and Obama judges Are actively working against the interest of the United States

SEN TED CRUZ: Radical judges twisted the law to open our southern border. I’m proud to have led the amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to hear Noem v. Al Otro Lado. Our brief argued that radical judges on the Ninth Circuit seized Congress’s power and created an entitlement allowing potentially millions of illegal aliens to claim asylum. The Supreme Court will now decide whether these judges can get away with twisting Congress’s words to advance a radical left-wing agenda.

Is “Arriving” in America Possible When Stood in Mexico?

Can a homeowner tell a person banging on the front door from the walkway he has already “arrived” inside his home? Obviously absurd!

However that is the very same legal gymnastics lower courts have been twisting since the Trump Administration attempted to bring some semblance of common sense to the southern border; you cannot “arrive” in the United States unless you are physically present on the United States mainland.

The case revolves around a few ambiguous phrases in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Border activists, along with the judges who enable them, argue that simply presenting oneself at a port of entry (as long as you remain on Mexican soil) automatically triggers mandatory asylum processing. And the results are chaotic ports, lengthy credible fear interviews and a “green light” for economic migrants and cartel lookouts to “gaming” the system.

The Administration responds using simple English; you can’t arrive in America while still standing in Mexico. Period. Based on oral arguments at the High Court conservative Justices appeared to concur with that view, raising obvious questions of how close does one need to be to “arrive”? What is the “magic line” where foreign soil is transformed into American territory without actually stepping over it?

What should really concern all taxpayers however is that, if the High Court accepts the activist’s interpretation, ports will become conveyor belts for claims that will clog the courts for years while Americans pay for housing, medical care, and security. Conversely, if the High Court rules with Trump, officials will again have the authority to say “not today,” when lines extend beyond the limits of capacity — precisely the type of “metering” that worked so well prior to activist lawsuits dismantling it.

The true test however, will be to see whether the justices still believe that nations have the right to determine who crosses its borders. A decision is expected by early summer.

This is far from being a dry semantic debate. This is about whether the United States gets to decide who enters the country or whether the open border movement and their attorneys can force the terms upon us. For too long, the elite class has treated national sovereignty as an option rather than an imperative. Trump is fighting back, and the High Court has the opportunity to affirmatively declare that our laws are what they state.

Will the justices create order or will they grant another victory to the open border machine? Americans are clearly watching this closely and already know which outcome they prefer.