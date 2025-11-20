BOMBSHELL: This could cancel all Biden pardons

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00551610BOMBSHELL: This could cancel all Biden pardonsNov 20, 2025551610ShareGood morning. Biden’s autopen pardons ought to be declared null and void.Thanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTed CruzSubscribeRecent PostsTed Cruz destroys Newsom once againNov 10Ted Cruz made Tucker Carlson look ridiculous in this interviewOct 31Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate and they need to be held accountableOct 25Minorities support voter ID, so why don't Democrats? Oct 21Cruz explains that Israeli intelligence surveils American citizens and even the presidentOct 13Sen Ted Cruz TORCHES Biden Admin Use of the Autopen Oct 5Antifa is NOT organic, it is a paid opOct 2