It’s interesting considering the half-released Epstein files, but the Democrats conveniently want to drop a law that gives mandatory prison time to rapists. Ted Cruz has shown that he has no mercy for rapists and sexual predators, as most of DC seems to protect criminals and make the lives of victims ever more grotesque.

There have been notable examples of Cruz’s stalwart stance against people who would prey mostly on children and women:

When talking about U.S. border policies and immigration, Cruz has repeatedly pointed out that violent criminals, including rapists, have been relieved of jail time by the DOJ, released, or allowed entry and re-entry into our country. Why do these people have a place in society at all unless you’re purposefully trying to cause a nation to implode from within by adding more criminals?

It’s not just happening in the U.S. It’s a worldwide phenomenon. If we can’t stop these perverts and rapists in the greatest country in the nation, what chance does the rest of the world have?

Oh, that’s right, the U.S. is one of the hotbeds for trafficking and sexual crimes. Our Congress even has a secret “slut” fund set up to mitigate sexual harassment charges brought against its members to the tune of $17 million, funded by you, the American taxpayer. Representative Thomas Massie was the one who shed light on this for the public.

Cruz has also gone scorched earth on Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, over the Biden administration’s child sex-trafficking crisis at the border. He said in pointed words, “If you had integrity, you would resign. . . you’re willing to let children be raped. . .”

