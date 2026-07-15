Even the usual echo chamber had to pause. It’s easy to find humor in dark places when someone who is normally considered one of the most consistent hawks in the country is sounding like the only person in the room who sees that the entire house is on fire.

When paying subscribers have access to the full archives and early versions of releases, why does it always take one person within a party to identify obvious flaws regarding appeasement disguised as a strategy?

Democratic Wins Media characterized Cruz’s comments as treasonous disloyalty to his party on national security. They made it seem like being loyal to national security has become a scandal.

Cruz stated that reviving portions of the old Iran agreement would hand concessions back to an enemy nation (Iran) that has never been dishonest about its plans to develop nuclear capabilities nor exporting terrorism.

There is some irony here; media outlets that previously praised the first agreement as genius are now labeling any criticism of it as betrayal.

What’s the real story here? It’s broken down below for subscribers.