Senator ted Cruz (@tedCruz) warned of a very real threat to the success of artificial intelligence (AI): not the technology itself, but the entity(s) setting the rules.

Either AI will develop using US-based business principles, including free markets and open speech; or it will be influenced by an authoritarian system of control created and promoted by the Chinese government.

During his recent Verdict podcast episode, Cruz discussed how Beijing is funding Propaganda to create a sense of distrust among Americans regarding their technological superiority.



How do foreign adversaries define the ethical parameters of the next industrial revolution before we have even built it?