Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CRUZ: If you murder someone, you go to death row

Dec 20, 2025

It’s real simple.

If you murder someone, you go to death row.

That’s how you keep people safe. — Ted Cruz

Thanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture