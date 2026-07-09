In Texas’ U.S. Senate race, we see just how far some political candidates go to make outlandish-sounding proposals seem reasonable — but only to the extent they think most people won’t recognize the absurdity.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was quick to draw a line through the Democratic contender’s proclaimed moderate status and call him a total liar.

He pointed directly to Talarico’s claims that there is a non-binary god, there are six genders, and he supports open borders as proof those ideas are so out-of-touch with what average Texans think or want.

This difference hits with impact in a state where plain old-fashioned common sense and simplicity continue to prevail over complex academic jargon.

We break down Cruz’s dismantling of Talarico below for subscribers.