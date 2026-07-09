Cruz Mocks Talarico’s Nonbinary God Claims
Ted Cruz Slams Talarico’s Radical Ideology as False Moderation
In Texas’ U.S. Senate race, we see just how far some political candidates go to make outlandish-sounding proposals seem reasonable — but only to the extent they think most people won’t recognize the absurdity.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was quick to draw a line through the Democratic contender’s proclaimed moderate status and call him a total liar.
He pointed directly to Talarico’s claims that there is a non-binary god, there are six genders, and he supports open borders as proof those ideas are so out-of-touch with what average Texans think or want.
This difference hits with impact in a state where plain old-fashioned common sense and simplicity continue to prevail over complex academic jargon.
We break down Cruz’s dismantling of Talarico below for subscribers.