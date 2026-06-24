U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stated his support for an uncomplicated measure which would bar members of the House of Representatives and Senate from receiving their paycheck in the event a federal government shutdown renders federal employees unable to receive their own.

In making this public declaration, Cruz complimented Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) for leading the charge.

The proposed law would create a commonality of purpose among elected officials in Washington D.C., where frequent “shutdown” threats are used as theatrics while actual workers bear the consequences. According to Cruz, the concept of withholding compensation to elected officials is simply “basic fairness”, not punitive.

But will it actually happen? And what would the fallout be? The inside scoop is below for subscribers.