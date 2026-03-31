Cruz Says the World FEARS Donald Trump

Philosophers are fond of quoting Machiavelli’s famous line of it being better to be feared than loved.

Though there is some argument as to whether the philosopher actually said those words, they ring true to this day. It’s a timeless quote unbound by both temporality and geography.

Donald Trump is proving Machiavelli right. It is better to intimidate potential foes than cozy up to them.

Why?

Because in its rawest form, human life is about the acquisition and protection of resources.

Though we’ve come a long way throughout the course of human civilization, we’re still self-interested animals.

Ted Cruz Lauds Trump’s Aggression

The president has no shortage of critics following his strike on Iran. Ted Cruz is applauding the mission, highlighting how Trump is liberating an oppressed people.

Why did Trump do it?

Because removing Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei was the right thing to do. The people of Iran were subjected to brutal tyranny. Iranian women lived similar to prisoners.

“Our enemies are terrified of President Trump. The world is safer when our enemies are scared of the U.S. Commander in Chief.” – Ted Cruz

Now that Trump has struck Iran’s regime, other despots will take notice. The removal of Iran’s Supreme Leader might inspire those dictators to improve human rights in their lands.

Like whom?

For one, China’s tyrant, Xi.

Cuba’s communist head, Miguel Díaz-Canel, might also change his ways.

It’s also possible that the strike on Iran will lead to a liberation domino effect that spreads across the globe.

What constitutes success?

Aside from removing Khamenei, if even one despot changes his ways, there’s a strong argument to be made that the strike on Iran was worth it.

Cruz Wants a Safer America

The growing fear of the American military makes the United States a safer place. Trump’s removal of Iran’s evil regime ultimately killed two birds with one stone.

We no longer have to fear Iran potentially using a nuclear weapon. Secondly, the Iranian people now have a golden opportunity to install a new leader.

Though there’s always a chance that the shift to a new government might lead to a worse outcome, it’s unlikely.

Iranian patriots craving change will rise to the occasion, even if it takes months or years to implement new leadership.

Iran’s new leadership is unlikely to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

Why?

Because doing so would be a costly pursuit. It would also be in vain as America would inevitably strike those subterranean nuclear development facilities once again.

Thanks to Trump, we can all rest easy knowing Iran no longer has a nuclear capability.

Trump’s Legacy is Cemented

When our grandchildren read United States history books, they’ll view Trump as an American hero.

The president’s removal of a twisted dictator is literally one for the history books.

“This decision to attack the regime in Iran is the single most important national security decision made by President Trump.” – Cruz

American families have more confidence and peace of mind knowing the Middle East is transitioning toward stability. It’s the reassurance we need to promote internal family building for continuity.

As Cruz points out, the disarming of Iran’s nuclear capabilities has little to do with Israel. Though Israel is an ally worthy of reverence, Iran’s sworn enemy is the United States.

“By taking out the ayatollah, his top military leaders, the ballistic missiles, the drones, his naval force, all of that is making America much, much safer. And by the way, all of the clowns who go on and on and say this is for Israel? Understand, this is for America.” – Cruz

Temporary Pain and Long-term Gain

Cruz has made the media rounds in recent weeks for good reason.

His aim?

To express support for President Trump. Cruz was questioned about potential retaliation from Iranian terrorists.

His response?

“Well, Sean, as we sit here right now tonight, the threat of terrorist attacks is higher now than it has been in decades.” – Cruz

It’s an admission that Trump’s removal of Iran’s leadership might prompt a backlash.

Why would he make such an admission?

A potential lone wolf attack is a small and temporary price to pay for liberating an entire nation.

It’s also a small price to pay for providing Americans with an invaluable peace of mind.

Cruz also pointed out that it is Biden’s open border policy that has led to a hike in terrorist threats.

Trump slammed that door shut.

A Necessary Deterrent

What does the Iran strike boil down to?

Deterrence.

Trump is sending a strong and clear message: tyrants who develop nuclear capabilities will be removed.

His logic?

There’s no sense innovating, building, and progressing here in America if an evil empire abroad strikes us with nukes. Such an attack would erase our hard work in a split second.

Those who defy Trump with the development of nuclear capabilities will feel our wrath.

It’s quite possible the strike on Iran will serve as an indefinite deterrent, making other regimes forever think twice before daring to mess with America.

Thanks to President Trump, every single one of us can now sleep soundly.