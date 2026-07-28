





This is the story of how a U.S. Senator from Texas saw the $300 billion giveaway that keeps giving the free world headaches.



Dark humor is an effective means to cut through the fog when regimes get paid suitcase after suitcase of cash.

In footage that’s being circulated again, U.S. Senator ted Cruz stated, “the Iran deal gave Tehran access to approximately $300 billion,” which he described as a bad decision from day one.

The line cuts deeper today because the same regime continues to test missile systems and use proxies while the bill arrives unexpectedly in many places where it’s due.

What happens if we treat a theocracy that chants death to America like a responsible business partner with an unexpected windfall of credit?