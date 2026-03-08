Cruz is cutting through all the nonsense and asking something that every true patriot should stand behind — send those who hate us back home. I am sick to my stomach seeing this. Here in the USA, at one of the most prestigious universities in America, there are radicals calling for “Death to America” (that is, in Persian) on Twitter. Columbia University’s pro-terrorist, anti-Israeli activist group, CUAD, was the main group responsible for turning Columbia University into a protest circus with encampments and intimidation tactics, and they are now celebrating the USA and Israel’s actions against Iran’s Supreme Leader. They’re not grieving over the loss of a terrorist leader -- they are rejoicing in America’s demise.

These are not confused youth trying to find their voice — they are foreign students, many of whom are receiving visas paid for by American taxpayer money or naive donors, who are spewing venom at the country that gave them an opportunity for an education and protection they would never have had in their own countries. They come to America, take advantage of the freedoms that generations of Americans fought and died for, and then wish for America’s destruction. This is not protest — this is treasonous ingratitude, covered with radical ideology.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said it best: Any foreign student who tweets “death to America” should be deported immediately. There shouldn’t be any debate about this — no hearings, no excuses — just deport them. Why should this be a point of contention? If you hate America enough to want to kill it, then why do you even want to live here?

You think about it — we have borders for a reason. Student visas are not a right, they are a privilege. And with that privilege comes certain expectations — don’t plot against your host nation, don’t incite violence, and don’t work alongside regimes that constantly chant “death to America.” However, elite institutions such as Columbia University have become incubators for this type of toxic ideology. Elite university administrators either ignore or actively support these types of groups while American students and Jewish students live in fear.

So how did we get to this point? Years of weak immigration enforcement, massive amounts of foreign money flowing into our universities, and a ruling class more concerned with demonstrating its globalist virtues than standing behind American nationalism. Billions of dollars from hostile nations such as Qatar fund our universities, and help create environments that promote anti-American and anti-Semitic ideologies. When the chickens finally come home to roost, our elites pretend to be surprised, yet they are the ones who created this environment.

The problem runs deep — fueled by foreign interests and enabled by weak-willed leadership more fearful of being labeled an Islamophobe than defending the interests of America.

