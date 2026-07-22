Although narrowly decided, a recent federal decision gives Texas the means to enforce border control that it has wanted to achieve for years, while Washington D.C. continues to be unable to act.

In addition to being an example of “grim vindication”, the decision comes after a number of federal courts and agencies continued to hinder any reasonable attempts made by Texas to establish safety and security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A small group of federal judges have lifted another barrier to prevent Texas and other local law enforcement officials from apprehending and processing unauthorized immigrants pursuant to Senate Bill 4.

The restriction placed on Texas law enforcement is limited; nonetheless, it supports the notion which numerous Texans already recognize: when the United States Government declines to take action on matters related to border control, then states are compelled to assume responsibility to provide order or suffer the consequences.

What does the decision mean? It’s explained below for subscribers.