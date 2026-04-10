ICE is doing what the Biden Admin refused to do

👏 President Trump and ICE are sending a clear message: If you’re a criminal illegal alien, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.

Federal enforcement officers are out there every day hunting down murderers, child predators and rapists to keep our families safe. No paycheck in sight yet here we are. This has been going on in Houston during the longest government shutdown in history.

In just six weeks, ICE officers in south east texas arrested 3593 illegal alien criminals. Among them were some of the worst offenders. Murderers. Child sex offenders. Gang members. Rapists. These people had already victimized too many innocent Americans before being cuffed by agents.

The director of the ICE office in Houston said it plainly. Many of these officers went without a paycheck yet they continued to show up at work each day. They gave every last drop of energy to protect the community from the most violent of the criminal alien gang members, child predators, murderers and rapists.

What kind of country forces its own law enforcement to work unpaid while politicians in Washington d.c. Grandstand and delay funding for them?

The numbers hit hard. Over three thousand five hundred takedowns took place in such a short window. Zeroed-in operations targeted the monsters who prey on children and those violent thugs who turn neighborhoods into war zones. All the while Democrats in Congress dragged their feet using the shutdown as a tool in their endless power plays.

Here’s where the story takes an even darker turn than the media covered.

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