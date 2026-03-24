What a time to be alive. While the United States and Israel were busy delivering a reality check to Iran’s now-deceased supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, New York City’s very own socialist superstar, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, stepped up to the mic with all the righteous fury of a political puppet

His official statement was rife with selective outrage, political pontificating, and the commentary of a useful idiot. . .

“Today’s military strikes on Iran... mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war.”

While he’s not entirely wrong, let’s look a little closer.

Americans, he solemnly declared, don’t want “another war in pursuit of regime change.” They want “relief from the affordability crisis” and “peace.”

And just to make sure no one missed the priorities, he added a heartfelt shoutout: “I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city... You will be safe here.”

Could you virtual signal harder while your own city is in shambles?

Mamdami is Tone Deaf

How utterly tone-deaf can you be?

Senator Ted Cruz nailed it with his signature Texas bluntness, calling out Mamdani for his ridiculous posturing,

“Comrade Mayor is rooting for the Ayatollah. They can chant together.”

Cue the viral meltdown.

It’s kind of laughable when a self-proclaimed people’s champion in NYC sided with a theocratic regime that’s spent decades exporting terror, building nukes, and turning its own citizens into punching bags for daring to protest, and yes, we’re including Israel in this.

But hey, at least the Iranian small-business owners in Queens feel seen, right?

Meanwhile, the mullahs are probably toasting with whatever non-alcoholic swill they allow in Tehran.

It’s almost adorable, this reflexive left-wing instinct to clutch pearls over “escalation” while the regime that funds Hezbollah (through Israel, the CIA and Mossad), arms Hamas, and hangs dissidents by the dozen gets a free pass.

Mamdani’s office later tossed in a perfunctory “the Iranian government is brutal” disclaimer after the backlash hit warp speed, but the damage was done.

The initial vibe was crystal clear: America and Israel bad, status quo in Iran... well, let’s not rock the boat too hard.

Israel and America are insane right now, but Mamdani, get a grip!

Which brings us to the history lesson nobody in progressive circles seems to have cracked open since college. Because if Comrade Mamdani wants to play foreign-policy pundit from City Hall, maybe he should revisit 1979 – the year Iran’s communists helped birth the very Islamist monster they’re now quietly hoping survives.

Flashback time. The Shah was a dictator, sure – corrupt, Western-backed, and increasingly out of touch. Iranians wanted him gone. Enter the broad coalition: secular liberals, nationalists, students, and yes, the Tudeh Party, Iran’s proud Marxist-Leninist communists.

These comrades weren’t just along for the ride; they were all-in cheerleaders for Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Tudeh leaders like Noureddin Kianuri hailed the revolution as “anti-imperialist” glory.

They organized, protested, and publicly backed Khomeini’s “Islamic Republic” vision, convinced that once the Shah fell, the left would steer things toward a glorious workers’ paradise. Khomeini even used rhetoric about the “oppressed” (mostazafin) that sounded suspiciously like class-struggle talk – catnip for the red brigade.

The revolution succeeded. The Shah fled. Khomeini returned in triumph. And for a hot minute, the communists partied like it was 1917.

They joined elections, pushed their agenda, and patted themselves on the back for toppling the “fascist” monarchy.

Then the betrayal hit like a Revolutionary Guard boot to the face. By 1983, the Islamists had consolidated power. Tudeh was banned. Leaders were tortured, forced to confess on state TV, and executed en masse.

The regime that the communists had helped install turned on them with medieval efficiency – hanging “mottled snakes” (Khomeini’s words) who dared dream of secular socialism.

Britain and the CIA even fed the mullahs lists of alleged Soviet agents to speed up the purge.

Poetic, really.

The useful idiots had served their purpose: providing street muscle and ideological cover to smash the old order. Once the theocracy was locked in, the comrades got the rope.

Fast-forward nearly five decades.

And now even a journalist from Jerusalem is warning that U.S. and Israelli interests are not aligned.

Rula Jebreal, a journalist with a Palestinian background who grew up in Jerusalem, has apparently spent decades immersed in Israeli media.

She says if you only consume what Israel says in English, you’re watching a PR operation.

The real policy is spoken in Hebrew.

She argues this war is not really about security, but about reshaping the region so Israel remains dominant while its neighbors are weakened, fragmented, and unable to challenge it.

She argues Israeli and American strategic goals in this war are not aligned. They’re opposite.

Netanyahu has been pushing for this exact conflict for 40 years, and now he has a president willing to execute it with American weapons, American money, and American lives.

She says Israel doesn’t want a stable Middle East. It wants failed states on every border.

Libya. Afghanistan. That’s the model.

And Iran isn’t the final destination. It’s a stop along the way.

Sound a bit like NYC?

Look, New York has real problems. Sky-high rents. Crime spikes. Subways that double as homeless motels, and a mayor whose big ideas involve seizing the means of production, or at least jacking taxes to fund his communist plans.

Yet here he is, issuing statements that read like press releases from Tehran, all while Iranian expats who fled the regime – the ones who actually know the horror – and Israeli journalists, who also know the terror, watch in disbelief.

Former Mayor Eric Adams called it out: Words matter. Characterizing defensive action against a terror sponsor as “illegal” without context isn’t leadership. It’s a dangerous oversimplification.

The irony is thicker than a NYC bagel.

Mamdani’s crew loves to lecture about “oppression” and “colonialism,” yet they carry out socialism like it’s candy for the masses.

Maybe clean up your own act before you issue fake outrage, Mayor.