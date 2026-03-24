Sen Ted Cruz

Sen Ted Cruz

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Ramiro Arruda's avatar
Ramiro Arruda
3d

Who’s Mamdoni trying to convince ? Himself I guess. Iran has been on the back burner since the Jimmy Carter try at diplomacy didn’t work, and Regan used a show of force to get our hostage’s back . While Mandomi is playing Micky Mouse with his constituents our troops are preemptively dismissing possible future attacks on America . Why he doesn’t see it that way is beyond me. I’m really starting to think they don’t have American interests in their best interest. New York it’s your own fault . What was once the city of dreams is now going to become more of a shit hole than it already is . Thank God for the Police Department out there because they’re going to be needed once we flush out more sleeper cells the Biden administration invited in with open arms . This shows how important votes are as opposed to the safety of our people.

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Bill's avatar
Bill
18h

Keep crying you whiney little bitch.

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