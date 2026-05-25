

How low will the deep state continue to destruct the family?

Consider a picture of Christian parents waiting to open their homes to foster children in need but are turned down solely based upon their religious beliefs.

That is the brutal truth that HHS secretary RFK Jr. has recently exposed.

According to the leading report, on social media platform X, Kennedy stated that the Biden administration used its power to block Christian families from adopting foster children strictly due to their religious affiliations.

Kennedy indicated he intends to move quickly to reverse this injustice.

Imagine a scenario in which there are thousands of vulnerable children stuck in foster care limbo while bureaucracies use American values as pawns for pure ideological battles. Kennedy did not mince his words.

This policy utilized government force against people of faith, and made child welfare a battleground for pure ideology tests.

What type of monsters would seek to prioritize dogma above desperate children?

Kennedy’s revelations have the same effect as a thunderstorm hitting in the culture wars.

According to federal statistics, the foster care system currently is struggling under severe crisis conditions with over nearly half a million children being cared for within the system. However, in addition to using taxpayer funds to create an additional layer of bureaucratic screening, Biden’s HHS created federal guidelines that were designed to identify and exclude Christians who held conservative views regarding marriage, gender, and/or sexual orientation.

As documented through public records of the previous administration, Christian agencies such as Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services lost multi-million dollar contracts due to refusing to place foster children in homes that included same sex couples or affirm gender identity changes that conflicted with their doctrine.

This was not ambiguous. What was the latent aim? It’s revealed below for subscribers.