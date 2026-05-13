Can you imagine Christian families ready to open their homes to foster children, yet being turned away by federal coercion of states?

That’s not science fiction. That is the Biden Administration’s secret policy; one exposed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy.

RFK revealed how the Biden Administration forced states to pass legislation excluding parents with traditional religious values. Thus, Christian families motivated by faith to care for the vulnerable were labeled “unfit.”

As a result, we witnessed a severe reduction in foster parents when children needed them the most.

Why did we witness such blatant discrimination?

Ideology trumped innocent children. Bureaucrats dictated to states what type of policies they had to enact.

The result?

Policies targeting faith-based convictions. Overwhelmed foster care systems suffered even more.

RFK Jr. has had Enough

His administration is undoing these discriminatory policies immediately, thus opening the door to a greater number of potential foster parents.

Discrimination stops. Religious liberties are restored. And the severe foster care shortage begins to lessen.

Secretary Kennedy’s announcement represents a thunderbolt in the ongoing struggle for America’s soul. There are currently over 400,000 children in foster care across America (according to federal statistics), an increase due to surging demand for foster care services.

Why couldn’t God-fearing people adopt them prior to RFK? The answer is below for subscribers.