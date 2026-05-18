

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently confirmed COVID-19 origin, virus treatment claims, chemtrails, and a vast network of lies told by governments has been…drumroll please…correct.

There’s nothing fringe about this; it’s the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services revealing the truth and potentially rewriting the history books regarding false information provided to the public by our government.

As expected, the initial shockwave has already begun. Kennedy urges supporters to be prepared for much more to come. So far, so good.

How did we arrive at this point? What does it mean for upcoming battles?

Do you remember when COVID first arrived? We had Dr. Fauci on TV daily telling us what we should do.

Lockdowns were required; wearing masks was mandatory; experimental vaccines were pushed onto people while dissenting voices were silenced.

Did you call the lab leak theory crazy? You were labeled a danger.

Were you asking for data on side effects of new vaccines? You were labeled an anti-vaxxer.

For years RFK Jr. has attacked pharmaceutical giants. He said that COVID-19 vaccine trials were hurriedly conducted and side effects were covered-up. He claimed that millions of dollars went to vaccine manufacturers who would be protected from legal repercussions if anything went wrong with the vaccine.

His previous warning wasn’t paranoid; it was prophetic. The prophecy’s realization is laid out for subscribers below.