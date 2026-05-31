RFK Jr. is cleaning up Joe Biden’s mess.

A new wave of fraudulent healthcare activity has hit Los Angeles; 500 so-called hospices are being shut down due to false information submitted to receive Medicare dollars.

It happened while Biden was in power.

According to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the fictitious locations used by these organizations were created solely to avoid detection. Years of fraud have drained the healthcare system and now HHS Secretary Kennedy is sending a message that he will tolerate none of it.

As described in his press release published on X, these agencies used complete fabrication to operate their business. They invented all of their own addresses. With no legitimate patients or family members who would file complaints, investigators discovered that not a single complaint was filed.

The scheme worked well for the scammers and for years, they bilked the healthcare system for billions of dollars.

So, what’s the plan? It’s spelled out below for subscribers.