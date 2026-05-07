What is the average congressional hearing room like nowadays? There is a Democrat congressman who explodes like a volcano (no lava) in front of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He attacks Kennedy on healthcare issues.

How does Kennedy respond?

He tells him to calm down.

The exchange that led to the video posted by VigilantFox on X is illustrative of the raw nerves among the Left concerning the topic of vaccine hesitancy. RFK Jr.’s response is the leadership we need.

Congressman Horsford (D-Nev.) had been grilling Kennedy regarding Kennedy’s previous comments on vaccine safety and efficacy. Democrats have consistently portrayed RFK Jr. as being unqualified for his position due to his criticism of large pharmaceutical companies and COVID-related mandates.

However, Kennedy responded with cold calculation.

“Calm down,” RFK Jr. told Horsford, his tone even and surgical.

Horsford continued yelling at Kennedy but Kennedy was able to cut through all the yelling. “People scream when they don’t have any valid arguments.”

What happened next? It’s spelled out below for paid subscribers.