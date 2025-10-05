Sen Ted Cruz TORCHES Biden Admin Use of the Autopen

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0010Sen Ted Cruz TORCHES Biden Admin Use of the Autopen Oct 05, 202510ShareThanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTed CruzSubscribeRecent PostsAntifa is NOT organic, it is a paid opOct 2Comey Indicted for LYING to Sen Cruz in THIS 2020 ExchangeSep 26The MSM is lying about Tyler RobinsonSep 24They don’t kill you because you’re a Nazi, they call you a Nazi so they can kill you.Sep 20Ted Cruz personally took care of graffiti that said, “F - - - Charlie KirkSep 16We Lost a Husband, Father, and PatriotSep 13CRUZ: "Was Obama Prosecuted When He Killed US Citizens With Drones?"Sep 12