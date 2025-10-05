Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Sen Ted Cruz TORCHES Biden Admin Use of the Autopen

Oct 05, 2025
Share

Thanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture