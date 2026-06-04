The new criticisms against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) come from an X post which is questioning what motivated the Republican to bring up the possible “quiet” pathway to privatize Social Security through the proposed newborn accounts.

However, such criticism ignores the many decades-long history of how federal programs grow incrementally through seemingly minor expansions. Cruz has continually identified potential risks to the current Social Security framework, and this recent exchange follows that established pattern.

The main focus of the argument stems from claims made that accounts tied to newborns within proposals currently being debated may allow for shifting funds away from the traditional pay-as-you-go model.

And what exactly is wrong with that system? We explain Cruz’s stance and ideas below for subscribers.