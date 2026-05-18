The Texas Republican Senator stated in a tweet, “I think we’re seeing real signs, for the first time, that the Ayatollahs are actually getting what they asked for.” Cruz also expressed his agreement with President Trump’s military strike against Iran which could potentially overthrow the Islamic Republic’s current leadership.

Cruz stated that he believes that the United States will be safer with a government in Iran that is not controlled by Islamist radicals.

Ted Cruz, who was recently elected to a second term in the Senate, emphasized in his statement that Trump’s military action against Iran presents a strategic advantage. According to Cruz, the Iranian Government under the control of radical Islamists has been able to pursue its dream of developing a nuclear weapon and carry out proxy wars in other countries including Lebanon and Yemen.

Cruz noted that Trump’s military action against Iran may bring an end to these activities. Cruz stated, “For decades, radical Islamist leaders have pursued a strategy of creating instability across the region, threatening American interests, and advancing their cause. This strategy is based on the belief that the more unstable and chaotic the world becomes, the greater their chances of achieving their goals.”

According to Cruz, the decision made by President Trump to engage in military action against Iran represents a new chapter in this long-running conflict. He stated that he hopes that this military action will create an opportunity for the people of Iran to rise up and overthrow their oppressive and radical Islamist government.

But what, exactly, give him hope? It’s revealed below for subscribers.