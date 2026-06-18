As the video went viral on X, it provided Ted Cruz with the perfect opportunity to dismantle the most recent examples of elitist progressives using self-righteous rhetoric, and he did so in a manner that left virtually no escape from his points.

Senator Cruz focused on how a former bartender had taken a common working-class origin story, and used it as a basis for profiting from taxpayer dollars, all while advocating for policies that penalize true producers.

In the few exchanges shown in the video, viewers could clearly see the difference between the alleged roots and the present-day actions of AOC.

The video exemplifies the recurring theme found in rhetorical claims regarding “the people” vs. the lifestyles of elite socialists funded by remote taxpayers.

Here’s how Ted Cruz is using the left’s actions and words against them. The strategy is laid out below for subscribers.