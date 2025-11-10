Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ted Cruz destroys Newsom once again

Nov 10, 2025

Thanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture