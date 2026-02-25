Ted Cruz Gets Tough on Minnesota’s Ghost Daycares

Who knew that the Roman poet Juvenal’s 100 A.D. line of poetry, “give them bread and circuses,” would still burn so bright and true today? From virtue signaling while excusing a pedophile class that eats babies to outright theft of our money while forcing us into a slave class, no one had Somali-run ghost daycares ripping us off to the tune of millions, and perhaps billions in fraud, on their bingo cards. The same Senator who fled to Cancun while Texas was freezing to death held a hearing recently and invited the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, to testify about why his state is hosting toddler time in buildings with blacked-out windows.

Cruz has been dropping X posts like candy to kids. A recent post stated, “Tim Walz and the Somalis were like Bonnie and Clyde teaming up to rob American taxpayers. That’s why Tim isn’t running for re-election. It’s sad and disgraceful.” It’s blunt-force honesty meant to spark controversy, but is it all political posturing? Walz apparently won’t seek reelection after this, but what sick, fraudulent idiot will take his place?

Nick Shirley: The Goat Who Brought Ghost Daycare in Minneapolis Down

What lit this powder keg, though? We need to back up before Cruz’s outrage. A viral YouTube video from right-wing content creator Nick Shirley dropped right after Christmas 2025 like a lump of coal in Democrats’ stockings. This one-man army had the gall to knock on the doors of various Somali-run daycares in Minneapolis.

He found blacked-out windows.

He uncovered locked doors and irate “employees” that he was digging.

There were zero giggling kids.

One place, the now-infamous, called “Quality Learing Center,” became the poster child for Somail fraid in Minnesota.

Yes, spelled without the ‘n’—because fraudsters are so good at spelling.

Shirley peeked in and found nothing but empty rooms. Then be dropped his bombshell with real reporting straight from his inquiries on the streets.

These outfits were raking in millions from Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program, funded largely by you, me, and every sucker filing a 1040.

The center in question pulled in a cool $1.9 million in taxpayer funds in fiscal 2025 alone. State inspections found safety violations galore but, naturally declared there was, “no evidence of fraud.”

Then, magically, after the video blew up, the center “voluntarily” closed up shop on January 6, 2026.

Their license was revoked.

Coincidence? Or did they take the penalty because Shirley was on to a much greater level of fraud?

This isn’t isolated playground shenanigans. Minnesota’s got a rap sheet longer than a CVS receipt.

Remember Feeding Our Future? That wholesome-sounding nutrition scam that bilked the feds out of hundreds of millions for meals that never existed? That too had heavy Somali community involvement, and netted indictments all day long.

But Tim Walz didn’t act alone. Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison has some explaining to do too.

And so does Ilhan Omar and her fake nonprofits.

Is it Just Daycare Fraud Though?

Now, there seem to be broader allegations, pointing to half or more of $18 billion in Medicaid-related programs since 2018 that are potentially fraudulent.

Autism services, sober homes, emergency transport—you name the “vulnerable population” program, and someone’s allegedly treating it like an ATM with no PIN required.

Here’s where Cruz started getting vocal. His hearing—”Somali Scammers: Fighting Fraud in Minnesota and Beyond”—featured journalists who actually visited these sites, witnesses dropping stats like 81% of Somali households in Minnesota on some form of welfare, compared to the state average that’s, uh, not anywhere close to that percentage.

This claim is supported by figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), pooled over the most recent 10 years available at the time (2014–2023). This is a standard, publicly available dataset used for demographic and economic research.

It showed that 81% of Somali households use at least one means-tested public benefit, including:

Cash welfare like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families/TANF, Supplemental Security Income/SSI, and general assistance → 27% of Somali households.

Food stamps/SNAP → 54%.

Medicaid (health coverage) → 73% of Somali households have at least one member enrolled.

In comparison, only 21% of native-born (non-immigrant) households in Minnesota use any of these programs.

How Big is It?

The fraud is immense. Cataclysmic. Undeniably huge.

It’s already been confirmed that the level of fraud is in the low-to-mid millions per center, with questioned or suspicious payouts potentially hitting tens to low hundreds of millions if audits confirm the viral claims. Though there’s no smoking-gun total like “$1 billion in daycare fraud” yet—it’s more pattern-of-abuse allegations than finalized court numbers —it’s not going to be a small number at the end of the accounting day.

There’s more fraud under this, though.

The $9 billion+ potential (half of $18B in Medicaid-ish programs) is the real scale prosecutors should chase, with daycares as a flashy symptom of lax oversight in programs that serve vulnerable populations.

When Cruz grilled Walz, he was told not to be racist and that these numbers reflect systemic issues.

Yes, what issues exactly? Like rampant fraud?

Here’s the bigger question. . .

If everything’s on the up-and-up, why did the feds freeze $185 million in childcare subsidies to the entire state?

Why is Cruz now pushing the Payment Integrity Act with Sens. Mike Lee and Rick Scott, requiring proof of actual attendance before payouts, not just enrollment claims? Because “trust us, the kids are there, we swear” hasn’t exactly been a winning audit strategy.

Walz, for his part, dropped hints, or flat-out announced that he’s not seeking re-election amid the mess. Coincidence? Or the political equivalent of “I have to wash my hair that night”?

Democrats in Minnesota and beyond have been quieter than a monk in a library on this one. There are no fiery condemnations of the scammers, just murmurs about “overreach” and “targeting communities.” It’s the tried and true racism allegation when it’s not about race at all, just outright theft.

It’s as if questioning $9 billion stolen from programs that are supposed to help working families is some sort of hate crime, rather than basic fiscal sanity.

In the end, this isn’t about ethnicity. It’s about a system so broken that empty buildings can bill the feds like they’re running a daycare empire. . . and that’s just the tip of the spear.

Ted Cruz, Cancun vacationer-turned-fraud hawk, is at least asking the questions: Where are the kids? Where’s the money? And why does Tim Walz’s Minnesota feel less like the Land of 10,000 Lakes and more like the Land of 10,000 Loopholes?

If nothing else, it’s entertaining to watch the establishment squirm. Maybe Shirley can extend his knocking to elderly care centers, veterans centers, and more. The real vulnerable populations deserve better, and taxpayers do too.