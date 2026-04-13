Ted Cruz has been fighting for school choice for his entire career

I have been fighting for school choice my entire career. This year I drafted and passed into law sweeping school choice legislations, which will provide billions of dollars in K-12 scholarships for students across the nation. I’m deeply touched by letters that have been pouring in with support. We are closer than ever to ensuring every kid in America has the opportunity to receive an excellent education and have a better future.

Senator Ted Cruz Speaks Truth to Power: School Choice is the Civil Rights Fight of the 21st Century

A Powerful Tax Credit Now Unlocks Billions of Dollars to Free Children from Failing Government Schools – FINALLY!

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was speaking the truth when he spoke on the U.S. Senate Floor as follows:

“School Choice is the Civil Rights Issue of the 21st Century.”

Every child, regardless of race, wealth, or ethnic background has the right to an excellent education. Not the education they get based upon their zip code. Not the education they get from a teacher’s union or bureaucratic overlord. But the education their parents choose.

During the late night hours of the debate on President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (a massive bill passed without input from Congress), Senator Cruz led the charge to add a historic provision to the bill. For the first time ever, the federal tax code allows ordinary citizens to contribute to scholarship granting organizations (SGOs) up to $1,700 per year. These contributions are allowed with a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on the taxpayer’s taxes. As a result, billions of additional dollars each year are being directed straight into K-12 education scholarships.

Now, parents can use those funds to send their children to the private school, charter school, homeschool co-op, or tutoring program that actually works, instead of watching their children continue to fail in a substandard public school.

For years the system has taken the children in urban areas and placed them in violent, subpar performing schools all while claiming “equity.” However, test scores have stagnated; reading levels have dropped. Still, the cartel (teacher unions, administrators, and their politician friends) has fought hard against any means to allow students to escape the failures of these substandard schools. Why? Because the existence of competition to the cartel’s monopoly of taxpayers’ money threatens its very existence.

Senator Cruz’s provision cuts to the heart of this monopoly. It gives power back to the families. It rewards those who give to support education for children versus lining the pockets of the bureaucrats. In addition, Senator Cruz’s provision builds upon his long-time efforts to provide greater freedom of choice in education.

Tonight, Dr. King’s dream took a great leap forward, according to Senator Cruz. That is, every child in America will now have the ability to obtain a quality education.

However, how long will blue state governors permit parents to take advantage of their newly found freedoms? Already some blue state governors have indicated they will either opt out or slow down the distribution of scholarships. Instead of permitting parents to make decisions about their children’s educations, the governors would prefer to maintain the status quo, which is to sentence poor and minority children to educational failure so the power of the unions remains intact.

How much longer will we tolerate a system that punishes poor and minority children for failing in school so as to protect the interests of union leaders?

While this tax credit does not fix all the problems, states still need to expand charter schools, protect homeschooling, and reduce regulatory hurdles. Nevertheless, it is the largest federal breakthrough in the history of school choice — and thanks in large part to Senator Cruz’s unrelenting efforts.

Parents are fed-up with excuses. Children deserve more than what the government provides as mediocre options. Tonight, the doors to real opportunity were opened.

Freedom won a major battle tonight. All Americans who believe children should be judged solely on their abilities, and not on where they live, should celebrate this victory — and then demand that their state takes full advantage of it.