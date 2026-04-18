Ted Cruz Exposes the Coordinated Tactics of Leftist Thugs Who Use Intimidation to Silence Conservative Voices On Campus

TED CRUZ: Left-wing political violence happens because groups that don't openly coordinate all know to attack at the same place at the same time. My STOP FUNDERS Act will provide law enforcement the tools to counter this tactic and disrupt this violence. It's time to advance it.

The pattern of the political violence of the left does not occur by chance. Instead, it occurs within a specific framework. A group that claims to never plan their attacks always finds its way to the same place at the exact time to intimidate conservative voices. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz knows the tactics of the left and he is leading the battle against them using legislation to protect the First Amendment and American values on all college campuses.

Last night’s Turning Point USA event in New York City featuring comedian and actor Rob Schneider turned into chaos. When peaceful attendees entered an area filled with a group of far-left Antifa agitators, the protesters distributed flyers declaring that the act of hosting the meeting itself was an invitation to violence.

There is no greater example of hypocrisy than the actions of the radicals who believe that conservative voices equate to violence while their violent acts are defined as “mostly peaceful.”

University administrators deliberately located the so-called free speech zones directly in front of the venue entrance. In addition, they created a funnel effect by placing only a single narrow entrance to the venue. As soon as individuals passed through that entrance, chaos erupted. It did not take a car backfiring which sent terrified individuals running out of fear of gunfire or bombs before police were able to respond to the violence caused by the thugs.

At what point will campus administrators recognize the harm being done to the students of America and take responsibility for providing safe environments for all students?