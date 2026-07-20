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Ted Cruz didn’t need more than nine words to make his point. When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani asked residents to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees during a dangerous East Coast heat wave, Cruz responded on X with a single line that spread across the internet within hours: “In a first-world country, you could turn on the A/C.”

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That single sentence captured something millions of Americans have been feeling about the direction of the country’s largest city under its new socialist mayor. Mamdani had posted that the power grid was working overtime to keep the city cool during temperatures pushing toward 100 degrees, urging residents to set thermostats higher, unplug unused electronics, and power down non-essential equipment across city buildings.

Why does asking residents to ration air conditioning during a heat wave sound like a public safety message from a government that can’t actually keep the lights on?

Cruz Wasn’t Alone, and the Criticism Came Fast

Cruz’s response landed alongside a chorus of similar reactions from across the conservative movement. Senator Rand Paul called Mamdani’s request “proof that communism is unfortunately alive and well.” Senator Rick Scott put it even more bluntly, describing it as “communism at work.” Senator Lindsey Graham warned that “the socialist Democrats are coming for your AC,” while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mocked the request by asking if this was what people meant by “the warmth of collectivism.”

That kind of unified reaction from multiple prominent Republicans in the same news cycle doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when a policy moment crystallizes exactly the argument conservatives have been making for years about what a democratic socialist government actually delivers once it holds real power over a major American city.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Mamdani didn’t frame his request as a routine grid management measure. He tied it explicitly to a broader message about collective sacrifice, and that framing is precisely what turned a standard summer energy advisory into a symbol conservatives could point to as proof of what socialist governance actually looks like in practice.

The Pushback Worth Being Honest About

To be fair to the full story, Cruz’s post didn’t go entirely unchallenged. X’s Community Notes feature added context to his tweet pointing out that Texas has issued similar 78 degree conservation requests during past grid emergencies, including a well-documented 2021 request from ERCOT, the operator managing roughly ninety percent of the state’s electric load. Critics seized on that detail as evidence of a double standard.

That context matters for an honest accounting of the exchange. But it also misses the actual distinction Cruz and other Republicans were drawing. A grid operator asking for temporary conservation during an extreme demand spike is a routine, technical utility response. Mamdani’s message, delivered by an elected mayor building his entire political identity around democratic socialism, landed differently because of what it seemed to confirm about priorities under his administration, not because thermostat guidance itself is inherently partisan.

Isn’t there a real difference between a utility company issuing a technical advisory and a socialist mayor telling residents to ration comfort while his administration pursues a budget that raises taxes on millions of the same residents?

A Pattern That Keeps Repeating

This wasn’t an isolated moment for Cruz either. He’s continued sharpening his criticism of the broader democratic socialist movement gaining ground within the Democratic Party, part of a wider Republican effort to draw a direct line between Mamdani’s specific policy choices and the larger ideological project driving figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Even Dave Portnoy, hardly a reliable conservative voice, reacted to Mamdani’s request with open mockery, joking that 78 degrees meant “welcome to communism.” When reactions like that start crossing typical political lines, it’s a signal that Mamdani’s messaging struck a nerve well beyond the usual partisan divide.

Cruz’s nine-word response worked precisely because it distilled that broader frustration into something instantly shareable. Whatever the fact-check debate over Texas’s own past conservation requests, the underlying question Cruz raised remains the one Mamdani’s critics keep coming back to: why does a city with Mamdani’s tax increases and expansive spending plans still need to ask residents to turn down their air conditioning in the middle of a deadly heat wave?