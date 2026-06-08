Ted Cruz Just Said What Most Republican Politicians Are Too Scared to Say

In the last six months, I have seen more antisemitism on the right than at any time in my life. If we refuse to denounce it, it could destroy the Republican Party just as it has destroyed the Democrat Party. — Sen Ted Cruz

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In the last six months Ted Cruz has watched something happen inside the Republican Party that he refuses to stay quiet about.

Antisemitism is rising on the right. He said it plainly and on the record. More antisemitism on the right than at any point in his lifetime. Growing. Dangerous. And met with silence from most elected Republicans who are, in his words, terrified to say anything.

Cruz is not terrified.

He said every elected Republican faces a choice right now. Where do you stand. Are you willing to speak the truth. Because if the party looks away, if it refuses to denounce what is happening, it could destroy the Republican Party the same way it has destroyed the Democrat Party.

That is not a small statement. That is Cruz drawing a line and daring his colleagues to cross it or stand with him.

This is what makes Cruz different from most politicians in Washington. He has spent his career saying uncomfortable things out loud when everyone else in the room is calculating the political cost of speaking. He did it on the Senate floor during the COVID debates. He did it during the impeachment hearings. He is doing it now.

You can agree or disagree with where he draws his lines. But you cannot accuse him of hiding behind them.

This newsletter covers every moment Cruz stands up when others sit down.

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