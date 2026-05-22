When Republicans stop trying to play small ball, and instead swing for the fences they can win big time.

That is what U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) has done on social media platform X, calling on his fellow Senators to pursue a massive reconciliation bill. Cruz describes this as a “historic opening” to create “real” conservative victories.

Given that Republicans currently control the White House, the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, there are many opportunities for historic legislation that avoids the Democrat’s filibuster.

Why Reconciliation Makes Sense

Reconciliation provides the U.S. Senate with an extraordinary ability to pass bills related to the budget with a simple majority vote.

Examples include tax cuts, reductions in spending, etc. When then-President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which included a major reduction in corporate income tax rates, it was passed via reconciliation.

Cruz, who has been a fiscal hawk throughout his career, supported these reforms and now believes that Republican politicians should capitalize on their current opportunity to advance additional reforms.

But why is his timing so important? The twist is revealed below for subscribers.