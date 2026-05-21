Ted Cruz on J6: The Biden DOJ Prosecuted Peaceful Protesters While Ignoring the Greatest Abuse of Power in American History

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The loser TMZ reporter wanted a yes or no answer.

Cruz gave him something better.

The truth.

When pressed on whether January 6th defendants should be eligible for compensation, Cruz did not flinch. He drew a clear line. People who engaged in active violence should be prosecuted and face consequences. People who engaged in peaceful protest are protected under the First Amendment and the Biden Department of Justice deliberately targeted them anyway.

Then he turned it around.

Were you worried when Joe Biden weaponized the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents? The reporter said he did not want to talk about Biden. Cruz said he understood. He said the reporter had a political agenda. The reporter denied it. Cruz kept going anyway.

Trump was indicted not once but four separate times. Cruz called it the greatest abuse of the rule of law in American history. He wrote an entire book about it called Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized the Legal System.

This is Cruz at his sharpest. Not reading from talking points. Not letting a hostile interviewer control the frame. Taking the question apart, answering it honestly, and then forcing the real question back into the room that the media never wants to ask itself.

The January 6th prosecutions targeted people for walking through open doors and taking selfies while the same department looked away from actual lawbreaking by people they agreed with politically. Cruz said it out loud and on camera and dared anyone to argue with him.

This newsletter covers every moment Cruz refuses to back down.

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