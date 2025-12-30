TED CRUZ: Our Rights Come From GOD

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2203067TED CRUZ: Our Rights Come From GOD Dec 30, 20252203067ShareTranscriptThanks for reading Ted Cruz! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTed CruzSubscribeRecent PostsCRUZ: If you murder someone, you go to death rowDec 20, 2025BIDEN'S pardons are null and voidDec 10, 2025It's a simple choiceNov 30, 2025BOMBSHELL: This could cancel all Biden pardonsNov 20, 2025Ted Cruz destroys Newsom once againNov 10, 2025Ted Cruz made Tucker Carlson look ridiculous in this interviewOct 31, 2025Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate and they need to be held accountableOct 25, 2025