In celebration of the anniversary of the first human mission to orbit the moon under the Artemis Program, Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) has revealed himself as a historian and patriot.

The Artemis crew constitutes a group of heroes who carried the torch of American exceptionalism.

It was merely weeks ago that four brave American astronauts, Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen returned to Earth.

The return was triumphant as it came after successfully completing their 10 day journey around the Moon in NASA’s Artemis II spacecraft. Their mission was a defining success of the United States’ renewed commitment to returning humans to the Moon and establishing a sustainable presence there.

The mission was also a major success for both NASA and the American people, having proven once again that the United States will continue to boldly push forward the frontiers of space exploration and scientific discovery.

Sen. Cruz expressed his praise of the crew via social media platform X, stating simply: “These are not just explorers. They are patriots.”

Why is Cruz one of the Few Lawmakers Interested in Space?

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