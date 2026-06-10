Ted Cruz is seen in a viral video clip, turning the tables on leftist critics who use the term “social justice warrior” as an insult. In the video, Cruz refers to himself as a social justice warrior, right alongside conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

The moment reflects a larger trend in the last few years. Once used to describe activists, progressive language has been co-opted and used as ammunition in political debates.

At a time when debate surrounding terminology obscures the underlying issue(s) at hand, Cruz uses this opportunity to illustrate a broader pattern of conservatives pushing back against attempts to manipulate the narrative through loaded language.

Cruz states, “I am proud to be a social justice warrior,” and references border security, and upholding the constitution.

But why? We explain below.