Ted Cruz Reclaims Social Justice Warrior Label From the Left
Cruz is now using the term to highlight his own merits and poke fun at Dembots
Ted Cruz is seen in a viral video clip, turning the tables on leftist critics who use the term “social justice warrior” as an insult. In the video, Cruz refers to himself as a social justice warrior, right alongside conservative commentator Sean Hannity.
The moment reflects a larger trend in the last few years. Once used to describe activists, progressive language has been co-opted and used as ammunition in political debates.
At a time when debate surrounding terminology obscures the underlying issue(s) at hand, Cruz uses this opportunity to illustrate a broader pattern of conservatives pushing back against attempts to manipulate the narrative through loaded language.
Cruz states, “I am proud to be a social justice warrior,” and references border security, and upholding the constitution.
But why? We explain below.