

Where are those campus screamers?

That’s the question Ted Cruz is asking.

These were the same people who disrupted university operations, glued themselves to buildings, and shouted loudly around the globe demanding attention regarding Israel.

When the Islamic Republic of Iran prepares to hang eight Women, the megaphones have fallen completely silent. Cruz simply posted an expose of the hypocrisy on X. Cruz reposted the grim news and posed the pointed question which will reveal the truth.

The post hits where it hurts. The execution of these women represents one of Iran’s most brutal human rights records. There are no chants, no camping outside government offices, no viral videos.

Simply, there is complete radio Silence from the exact group of people that paralyzed American college campuses last year.

This is not random. Rather, a trend is developing. The pattern is laid forth here for our paid subscribers.