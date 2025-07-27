Though Trump and his team have taken back significant ground, the war between the Left and common-sense Conservatives is still raging.

There’s a particular battle that must be won if the MAGA movement is to have a lasting impact on American society: the struggle for our schools.

The Left is desperate. They cling to innuendo and spin lies, hoping to slow the momentum of the Trump agenda. To an extent, it’s working.

Trump’s latest approval ratings aren't anything to write home about:

The most recent Gallup poll hadTrump's job approval rating at 37%.

A July 16 Reuters/Ipsos poll reported 41% of those surveyed gave Trump a favorable approval rating.

The Economist had Trump's approval at 40% and 55% are unfavorable, according to the latest update from July 25.

A July 25 Rasmussen Reports poll showed 48% approval and 51% disapproval of Trump.

A recent Morning Consult poll showed 45% approve and 52% disapprove.

A July 17-20 American Research Group poll showed 38% approve of Trump while 59% disapprove.

You get the picture, but it doesn't make sense. Trump has been racking up victory after commonsense victory.

From the end of June to the first week of July alone, the Trump team has achieved more than most administrations do in four years, including the passage of the tax-saving Big Beautiful Bill, effectively putting a stop to illegal immigration, and clamping down on men playing in women's sports.

As the list of Trump wins goes on and on, the question arises: Why would so many disapprove of Trump’s performance?

They fell for Leftist propaganda. How could they be so stupid?

The answer: Most of them attended public schools where, rather than being educated to think critically, they were indoctrinated into Leftist ideology–DEI, LGBT, Critical Race Theory, or whatever ABC mask they could hide behind.

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz sees through the mask. If we don't do something about our education system, which is chock-full of Leftist loonies, the country is doomed.

That’s why Cruz threatened to sink the Big Beautiful Bill unless it included his school-choice provision that was on the verge of being cut from the reconciliation package.

Ted Cruz Is A Hero

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis follows all things education. He praised Cruz in a recent X-posting, “Ted Cruz made clear to Majority Leader John Thune that if school choice were removed, he would ‘burn the whole bill down.’"

DeAngelis ended the post with one word: “Hero.”

What makes a hero? Sen. Cruz had to argue directly to the Senate parliamentarian to stop his school-choice provision from being cut from the BBB reconciliation package. This rarely happens.

Cruz was seen as a reliable “yes” vote on reconciliation, “but he made clear to Senate Majority Leader John Thune that if the Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA) was removed from the package, he would ‘burn the whole bill down.’

Cruz and his team eventually secured the passage of the national school-choice provision. He is a hero for doing it. The provision is one of the most consequential to the BBB, and its impact will likely reverberate for generations.

School Choice Empowers Parents

School choice emphasizes parental empowerment so it can compete within the government’s education system.

The Constitution enshrines conservative values of individual liberty and limited government. In action, this means that parents should have the freedom to choose the best way to suit their children's educational needs, rather than being forced to send their kids to an assigned public school.

If parents choose to send their kids through a Woke indoctrination system rather than a school that teaches critical thinking, moral principles, and verifiable history, so be it.

School choice makes the education system competitive. Blue states and red states will compete to produce students best equipped for success.

Who will win? The morally confused, gender dysphoric, political activist who hasn't a clue how to think critically, or the morally grounded, self-assured, critical thinking, creative graduate?

Vegas should run a betting line.

The Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA)

The Cruz-sponsored ECCA “will allow eligible taxpayers to receive a federal tax credit for contributions up to $1,700 per year to scholarship-granting nonprofits.”

The Senate parliamentarian pushed back on the original legislative language that applied the tax credit to all fifty states. Cruz and his team tweaked the final version of the bill to lift the cap on tax credits and allow states to opt out of the program.

“What that means is red states will opt in—Texas will opt in—but you can expect that blue states like New York and California will opt out,” Cruz said in an interview with The National Review.

“Which means people in New York can give to scholarship-granting organizations,” Cruz said. “People in California can give to scholarship-granting organizations. Every state, they can give —the scholarship-granting organizations can only give scholarships in the states that have opted in.”

Good. Let the games begin. The playing field is level.

Cruz has long been a leading voice on school choice and for parental rights in education.”

Sen. Cruz authored and passed into law the Student Opportunity Amendment as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This amendment expanded 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school tuition for public, private, and religious schools. It was at the time and remains the most far-reaching federal school choice legislation ever passed.

Sen. Cruz filed the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The bill would create a federal tax credit for taxpayers who donate to scholarship organizations supporting post-secondary workforce education, including trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and K-12 education. This bill focuses on making quality schooling and workforce education more affordable than ever for all Americans.

Sen. Cruz introduced the END CRT Act in 2021 and demanded the DOJ not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech.

Sen. Cruz also led the fight to fully reopen schools in 2021 and introduced the Catch Up Our Kids Act, legislation to combat K-12 learning loss.

Sen. Cruz has led this effort to provide and expand education options available to all students.

DeAngelis is right: Ted Cruz is a hero. He has gone a long way in helping to put educational choice into the hands of the parents.

It’s now time for the parents to carry the ball over the goal and do their part to Make America Great Again–for generations to come.

Children educated in America should have the critical thinking skills to challenge Woke college professors, bosses, and anyone else who touts nonsense over common sense.

If you’re looking to beat the Left, educate your children well.