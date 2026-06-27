Ted Cruz Slams Dems For Passing Jim Crow

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Senator Hirono stood up in a Judiciary Committee hearing and said we have a long history of racial discrimination in this country. Poll taxes. Literacy tests. Jelly bean jar tests.

Ted Cruz agreed with her completely.

Then he asked one question that changed everything.

Who is we?

What party implemented poll taxes in the south? Democrats. What party put literacy tests in place? Democrats. What party had the jelly bean jar tests? Democrats. What party were the founders of the Ku Klux Klan from? Democrats. Nathan Bedford Forrest, the founder of the Klan, was a delegate to the 1868 Democrat National Convention. What party wrote the Jim Crow laws? Democrats. Bull Connor, one of the most noxiously racist politicians in American history? Democrat.

Cruz then turned to the Republican record. The Republican Party was literally founded to oppose slavery. Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, signed the Emancipation Proclamation and won the Civil War that resulted in the passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments.

Then he got to the part Democrats really did not want to hear.

Democrats claim you cannot elect Black candidates without racially gerrymandered districts. Cruz pointed to Tim Scott, elected statewide in South Carolina. Burgess Owens, elected in a majority white district in Utah. Byron Donalds in a majority white district in Florida. John James in a majority white district in Michigan. Wesley Hunt in a majority white district in Texas. All Black. All Republicans. All elected without racial gerrymandering.

Then he noted that zero Republicans are elected from all of New England combined because Democrats have gerrymandered every district in the region for decades while complaining about Republican redistricting elsewhere.

Senator Padilla responded by saying Cruz thought he was the smartest person in the world.

Cruz ended it simply. He said he knew Dianne Feinstein, he served with Dianne Feinstein, and Padilla was not Dianne Feinstein.

This newsletter covers every moment Cruz says what nobody else in the Senate will say out loud.

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