Ted Cruz stands up for Christians in China

In China, Christians are fighting daily for their religious freedom against the Chinese Communist Party. I’m glad to see the Senate unanimously pass my resolution condemning the abduction of Pastor Ezra Jin.

Get 28% off forever

In October 2025 the Chinese Communist Party conducted the largest coordinated crackdown on Christians in more than four decades. Twenty three pastors and church members of Zion Church, one of China’s largest underground congregations, were arrested in a single sweep. Pastor Ezra Jin, the founder of the church, was among them.

They were not engaged in violence. They were worshiping.

Cruz went to work immediately. He introduced a Senate resolution condemning the crackdown. He built a bipartisan coalition. He pushed until the full Senate passed the resolution demanding China release Pastor Jin and his congregation. He told Fox News that any government that fears faith is tyrannical.

Pastor Jin is still in prison.

So Cruz kept going. In April 2026 he led a bipartisan resolution urging Trump to raise the release of Pastor Jin directly with Xi Jinping. He introduced legislation to reauthorize the US Commission on International Religious Freedom before it expires in September. He filed the Banning Perpetrators of Religious Persecution Act to strip US visas from foreign officials complicit in attacks on religious freedom anywhere in the world.

Cruz said it plainly. The CCP fears anything it cannot directly control. Perhaps most of all, faith.

Nigeria. China. Iran. North Korea. Cruz has spent his career building a legislative record on behalf of Christians being persecuted by governments that assume nobody powerful enough is paying attention.

He is paying attention.

This newsletter covers every moment Cruz stands up for people the rest of Washington has decided are not worth the diplomatic inconvenience.

Lone Star Sale, 28% off because Texas was the 28th state admitted to the union. Subscribe now.

Get 28% off forever