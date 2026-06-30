This week was the first where we saw the President express concerns regarding a few critical U.S. Supreme Court cases. X users responded in an open endorsement of the highly debated concept of adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court, which included the name of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) as a possible candidate for any future expanded bench.

In addition to the proposed concept of expanding the court and including Cruz in a possible role, photos of the quote were also added to the original posting so users could see the full context of the quote.

As many know, Ted Cruz has been a member of the United States Senate for years, consistently advocating on behalf of the original structure of the U.S. Judicial Branch based on the Constitution.

As part of his advocacy, he has continually warned fellow lawmakers against using procedural methods to politicize the courts. The notion of creating seats solely for the purpose of altering court outcomes has been criticized by scholars from all parts of the ideological spectrum for decades.

In stark contrast to decades of criticism and opposition to increasing court seats strictly to influence court outcome, this most recent comment suggests that increasing court seats to influence court outcomes is accepted policy as opposed to a means to gain control.

Will Cruz be prioritized for a Supreme Court position? We dish the details to subscribers below.