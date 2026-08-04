Texas game wardens and DPS officers are currently rescuing folks and cutting through flooded areas. Those individuals are moving with purpose where so many other individuals are simply making speeches.

Those individuals are helping to rescue stranded residents; they’re not debating the best way to fund emergency response plans.

Those politicians who say they support the most vulnerable members of society remain quiet when true first-responders require resources, rather than unnecessary regulations. That is an unfortunate reality each time a disaster occurs -- local agencies do their job while bureaucratic layers add red tape and delay.

Washington has mastered the art of claiming credit after a disaster has occurred.

What comes next though?