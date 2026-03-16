Trump Conducted a Magic Trick in Venezuela

Trump launched one of the swiftest and most successful military operations of the decade by capturing the wicked socialist ruler of Venezuela.

The days of the world mocking the failures of the US military, as seen in Afghanistan and other countries, are finally over.

Trump is finally making it clear that this is our hemisphere and that the United States will not tolerate behavior from thugs like Maduro, who undermine democracy and peace in the region. Most importantly, the world has learned that Trump, unlike other presidents, actually means what he says.



Venezuela was an absolute magic trick, and a much-needed win for the American government and Venezuela.

Ted Cruz Praises Trump’s Magic Trick in Venezuela

For anyone who had their doubts after Afghanistan, one thing is now very clear: the American military is back. Ted Cruz recently praised Trump for the magic trick he conducted in Venezuela by swiftly capturing Maduro.

The left has gone mad following this victory, once again pouncing on Trump and showing their loyalty to foreign criminals.



Maduro was a typical corrupt socialist politician who stole the election, launched his own country into poverty, and smuggled drugs into the United States. While other presidents chose to play it soft, Trump issued a quick warning before showing Maduro and the world that the American government means what it says.



Ted Cruz’s statements following this successful military operation display how Trump has helped reclaim the prowess of our military and send a strong warning to any other dictator who tries to mess with the United States.

The United States is not a playground for corrupt dictators to send illegal drugs, and it will not tolerate thugs who threaten America and our allies. This move was long overdue, as the United States needed to act quickly to protect its national security.



Trump has made it clear that this is our hemisphere and that our demands to end illicit actions are mandatory, not soft suggestions from a spineless government.



This move will help send strong signals to any other country that is foolish enough to decide to cross the United States.

Why Taking out Maduro was a Must

Maduro has been an illegitimate ruler of Venezuela since late 2019, and it was long overdue for the United States to step in and take him out.

After seeing Biden fumble every military and national security operation handed to him, the world can finally see what a competent America looks like.



As Rubio recently pointed out, this is our hemisphere, and we need to show other countries that we won’t tolerate drug trafficking or any other illicit activity that harms our national security.

“This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live — and we’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be a base of operation for adversaries, competitors, and rivals of the United States.”

Until now, it was completely normal for corrupt thugs like Maduro to ship drugs to the country and for our borders to be flooded with illegal, fentanyl laced drugs. These actions kill over 100,000 Americans every year, yet it was only Trump who was willing to step in and put an end to this.



Maduro was equally complicit in flooding our country with dangerous drugs, and those who have criticized Trump for focusing on Venezuela over Mexico should take a look at our southern border!

A successful military operation of this sort shows the world that the American military is serious and willing to follow through with its threats. This was a true Peace through Strength Approach, which will help boost the security of America and regional countries, and allow our allies to have more faith in our global hegemony.



Venezuela’s economy was crushed under the corrupt rule of Maduro, just like every socialist experiment. There is now a new window of opportunity for the country to restore its economy.



This is not a long shot, as Venezuela was once the region’s richest country and one of the top 20 wealthiest countries in the world.

With Maduro out of the picture, we now have hope of peace, trade, and mutual prosperity by strengthening our ties with Venezuela. Venezuela is a friend of the United States now!

Ted Cruz recently expressed hope that the administration transition would result in mutual economic prosperity for both the United States and Venezuela.

“There are enormous opportunities. Venezuela has the single largest proven reserves of oil of any country on earth. It also has the largest reserves of gold. There are Texas business leaders, energy companies prepared to invest billions, but we need to have a stable regime that respects the rule of law and is friends with America.”

The left made no notable objections when Maduro drove the country to poverty. Now that Trump has taken out Maduro, they have all of a sudden gained “empathy” for the country.



Following his arrest, many Venezuelans in America had to educate liberals about how horrible Maduro was.

As always, the left understands virtually nothing about other minorities and assumes everyone else is living in liberal la-la land! Many Venezuelans are ecstatic to see Maduro gone and look forward to economic cooperation with the United States of America.



And it’s not just Venezuelans who hated Maduro! Many countries in the region violently opposed Maduro and rightfully viewed him as an illegitimate president.



Trump’s move to act on behalf of regional interests has helped to elevate the United States of America’s position as a regional leader and to crush one of the most dangerous forms of government that has a century-long benchmark of absolute failure.

Hopefully, the power transition is free of corruption, and we can engage in friendly, economic relations with Venezuela and other regional peers.

Rehabilitating our Post-Biden Image

The world needs time to recalibrate and remember what credible leadership from the United States looks like. Under Biden’s watch, the world broke out into war and watched the United States implement one of the most disastrous exits ever from Afghanistan, debasing itself after decades of work.

In this sense, Venezuela truly was a magic trick and may be one of the main catalysts that help America regain its global hegemony and credibility.

At a recent speech at Fort Bragg, Trump noted how he was fighting to restore the strength of the US military.

“As long as I’m president, we will be the best led, the best trained, the best equipped, the most disciplined, and the most elite fighting force the world has ever seen. They know exactly what they would be up against. Hopefully, we’ll never have to test them and, because of our strength, and because of what we do, we probably won’t have to be tested.”

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!

In the long run, this attack against Maduro will only be a catalyst for increased peace in the region. Many were quick to verbally condemn the United States, but talk is cheap, and most countries will view this as regional prowess and a move that ultimately promotes peace.

Cruz recently expressed how the corrupt regimes of Iran and Cuba may also crumble. These are all potential economic partners and friendly nations of the United States of America in the future.

This is Trump’s tear down the wall moment, and it appears that Trump is just getting warmed up. Venezuela was our military’s victory in 2025, and we have the opportunity to gain similar victories in the upcoming years.