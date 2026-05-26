Does Washington finally feel the heat? With the president having signed the HEAR Act, it appears so.

The Act was a legislative priority in the Senate for months. Ted Cruz immediately released a point-by-point explanation of why this is significant for average Americans fed up with elite shenanigans.

Ted Cruz clearly stated his reason for supporting the HEAR Act. In a post on X, he explained that the act represents a direct attack against failed policies of the past.

This isn’t simply another piece of legislation. This is one of many tangible steps Cruz has taken during his relentless battle in the Senate.

You’ll be amazed to see how the Democrats are working overtime to minimize its significance.

Whether it be interrogating bureaucrats at Senate hearings regarding border security issues or exposing lapses in immigration enforcement, Cruz offers honest-to-goodness truth.

Do you remember his leadership in senate hearings that exposed the border crisis?

Millions crossed illegally into our country, fentanyl poured onto our streets, and cartel profits skyrocketed while politicians and big government advocates looked the other way. Cruz did not hesitate. He proposed laws requiring enforcement, accountability and walls that work.

That’s precisely why Cruz’s HEAR Act matters so much. Subscribers have the inside scoop on Cruz’s plan for the future below.