Trump Just Endorsed Ken Paxton Over John Cornyn. Ted Cruz Breaks It All Down on Verdict

Get 28% off forever

Four endorsements. Four wins. Two weeks.

Ted Cruz laid it out plainly on the latest episode of Verdict. Trump’s endorsement is the most powerful force in Republican politics right now and four recent races proved it beyond any reasonable doubt. The establishment keeps underestimating it. The results keep embarrassing them.

The biggest test is happening right now in Texas.

Trump just endorsed Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate runoff scheduled for May 26th. The endorsement was a direct shot at the establishment wing of the party. Trump said Cornyn is a good man and he worked well with him, but he was not supportive when times were tough. That is the line that ends careers in today’s Republican Party.

Cruz stayed neutral in the Cornyn versus Paxton primary. That is a significant decision when your own colleague is on the ballot and the president you supported through everything has just endorsed his opponent. Cruz knows exactly what Trump’s endorsement means. He has been on both the receiving end and the watching end of it enough times to understand the math.

On Verdict he breaks down all four recent endorsements, what they tell us about Trump’s grip on the Republican base, and what the Texas Senate race means for the direction of the party heading into the November midterms.

This newsletter covers every move Cruz makes in Washington and every conversation he has that shapes the future of the Republican Party.

We are running a Lone Star Sale at 28% off because Texas was the 28th state admitted to the union. Subscribe now and stay ahead of what is coming.

Get 28% off forever