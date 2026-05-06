His latest endeavor is to potentially nominate Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court. This would be a massive shakeup to the system, as there hasn’t been a sitting Senator appointed to this role for nearly 80 years.



Most importantly, Ted Cruz is a perfect fit. He is a true America First patriot who has extensive experience serving in both the public and private sectors. He also has a positive track record in multiple Supreme Court cases.

Our government can’t afford any more career swamp politicians who don’t honor the Constitution. An appointment like this would be a massive victory for our country and help dissuade any political perversion from the federal government in the future.

