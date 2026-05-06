Trump Thinks Ted Cruz Would be an Excellent Supreme Court Pick
After assembling one of the most diverse and powerful cabinets for his 2025 term, Trump is still on fire with some potential out of the box recommendations.
His latest endeavor is to potentially nominate Ted Cruz to the Supreme Court. This would be a massive shakeup to the system, as there hasn’t been a sitting Senator appointed to this role for nearly 80 years.
Most importantly, Ted Cruz is a perfect fit. He is a true America First patriot who has extensive experience serving in both the public and private sectors. He also has a positive track record in multiple Supreme Court cases.
Our government can’t afford any more career swamp politicians who don’t honor the Constitution. An appointment like this would be a massive victory for our country and help dissuade any political perversion from the federal government in the future.