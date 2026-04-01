We can't ignore the thousands of Christians killed in Nigeria

The Global Elite Are So Busy Worrying About Every New Fad Cause They’re Ignoring the Systematic Slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.

Christian Faith Based Murder Is Taking Place at an Unprecedented Scale In Nigeria.

Cruz cut straight to the point. There is literally no country on earth where Christians are being murdered at anywhere near the rate they are being murdered in Nigeria. Those words still ring true today and unfortunately the number of murdered Christians continues to grow.

Fulani Militants, Boko Haram, ISIS-affiliated Militants are sweeping through villages in Nigeria’s middle belt and northern regions; burning churches killing families and leaving behind trails of blood that the Nigerian Government claims is merely farmer-herder conflict. It is not. It is targeted religious terror.

Open Doors’ World Watch List 2026 exposed the shocking statistics. Last year Nigeria accounted for 72% of the total number of Christians killed worldwide for their faith. That is 3,490 Christians killed (out of 4,849) globally. That is not a statistic; that is a slaughter.

According to Release International, more than 7,000 Christians were killed in the first 220 days of 2025. Hundreds more were kidnapped, tortured or forced from their homes. And the bloodshed did not end once the calendar turned. Fresh massacres took place early in 2026 in Plateau and Benue States. Villages were torched. Men, Women and Children were slaughtered simply because they followed Christ.

For how much longer can we expect the “International Community” to continue to act as if this is not taking place?

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