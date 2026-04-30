Sen Ted Cruz: “I think it is a time for every elected official. I think it is a time for every editorialist. I think it is a time for every lawyer, for every student to decide where do you stand. As for me, and I’m confident as for the men and women of the Federalist Society, we will stand for liberty. We will stand for the Constitution. We will stand for the Bill of Rights. But we will also stand for truth.”

Ted Cruz says “it’s our time for choosing.

We are again standing at a crossroads.

Ted Cruz gave a stirring speech that echoed through the ages when he told each and every American that this is not simply a moment in time; this is a time for making choices.

Will we stand resolute when the very foundation of our republic is under attack?

Ted Cruz was blunt in his assessment. Before the Federalist Society, Cruz called out to all elected officials, to all editorialists, to all lawyers, to all students -- to answer a single question: where do you stand?

Ted Cruz and those individuals who defend originalism, will remain unrelenting in defense of liberty.

He will remain unrelenting in defense of the Constitution. He will remain unrelenting in defense of the Bill of Rights. He will stand for truth. He will expose lies. He will call out hatred.

Lies cannot be defeated by anything except the truth. Darkness cannot be overcome by anything except light. We have each been given the opportunity to serve for such a time as this.

Those words are full of the weight of history. Those words call forth the spirit of 1787 when 55 delegates met in Philadelphia in the heat of the summer to create a new constitution for a young, struggling nation.

The Articles of Confederation had failed. States were at odds with one another. National debt had reached unsustainable levels. Foreign powers had circled like vultures, ready to pounce. From that turmoil came a new document. A new form of governance. A system of limited government. A system of separate branches. A system of checks and balances to ensure that individual liberties were protected from the type of tyranny that had consumed every other empire.

James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay poured their genius into the Federalist Papers. Over 85 essays published under the pen name Publius explained in excruciating detail how the Constitution would protect individual freedoms. They cautioned about the dangers of pure democracy where the passions of the majority could be used to suppress the rights of minorities. They argued for a republican system where representatives would use reason and deliberation to temper the public will through law. They fought for ratification against the opposition of anti-Federalist forces who were fearful of a powerful central government.

A short time later, the Bill of Rights was ratified. Ten amendments, which would provide boundaries for future rulers, were ratified in 1791. Free speech. Freedom of religion. The right to bear arms. Protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. Due process. These were not suggestions. These were sacrosanct barriers to government overreach.

Ted Cruz understands this legacy more than most. As a former Texas Solicitor General and a Harvard Law School graduate steeped in constitutional scholarship, Ted Cruz has dedicated his entire career to fighting against judicial activists who treat the Constitution as a flexible instrument to be manipulated for political purposes. He has fought on the Senate floor to defeat every effort to expand government authority at the expense of individual autonomy.

Ted Cruz is the same senator who has consistently worked with the Federalist Society. The Federalist Society was established in the early 1980s as a response to the liberalization of legal education. Since then, it has trained numerous generations of attorneys and judges who adhere to the tenets of originalism. The theory of originalism is deceptively simple, yet profoundly revolutionary. The Constitution means what it said when it was ratified. Not what contemporary elites want it to mean. Not what pollsters or activist groups think it should mean. What the framers actually wrote.

Ronald Reagan articulated a similar sense of urgency in 1964 in his “Time for Choosing” speech. He described a stark choice facing America between preserving freedom and surrendering to increasing government. He discussed the erosion of liberty through creeping socialism and the need for America to make a definitive choice. Ted Cruz referenced this identical sense of urgency. He reminded his Federalist Society audience that Robert Bork, a highly intelligent judge nominated by Reagan to the Supreme Court in 1987, was subjected to a vicious smear campaign by the Democratic Party because of their fear of his commitment to original intent. Bork was rejected. Liberals rejoiced. Yet, his ideas continued through the Federalist Society and through Justices such as Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and now the current majority on the high court.

However, the story becomes much darker from here.

Today, the threats are no longer abstract. Tyranny by large government is growing exponentially. Indoctrination of “woke” values is spreading rapidly throughout school curricula and corporate board rooms. Deep State bureaucrats are using agencies to retaliate against perceived enemies of the State. Elites in Washington and on Wall Street are mocking the very foundational ideas that formed this great Nation. They advocate for open borders that burden the system and strip away sovereignty. They demand speech codes that silence dissent. They revise history to depict the Founders as villains instead of visionaries.

Ted Cruz refuses to budge. With precision and zealotry, Ted Cruz identifies lies. He unmasks hatred masquerading as compassion. And he does so because he knows exactly what is at stake. The Republic itself.

What may unfold in the coming months if patriots do not heed this call could irreparably alter the course of the greatest social experiment in human freedom that the world has ever seen.

The Federalist Society and those who lead it (like Ted Cruz) represent the intellectual backbone of the Conservative Movement. They educate clerks for federal courts. They prepare the legal briefs that ultimately reach the Supreme Court. They defend the Electoral College against efforts to dismantle it. They defend the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens. They resist the Administrative State that has grown into an additional unelected Branch of Government.

Think about the historical analogy. When the First Congress convened in 1789 under the Constitution, many predicted that it would quickly disintegrate into factionalism. However, George Washington provided dignified leadership. He knew that the Constitution was not self-executing. It required virtuous citizens and diligent leaders to maintain it.

Ted Cruz exemplifies that diligence today. Ted Cruz has filibustered bad legislation. Ted Cruz has interrogated nominees who refuse to acknowledge basic Constitutional limitations. Ted Cruz has traveled the country to rally young Conservatives to read the Founders and reject the siren song of large government.

America was born in Revolution against Tyranny. The Declaration of Independence in 1776 declared that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. It cataloged abuses against King George III. Taxation without Representation. Quartering Troops. Disbandment of Legislatures. The Founders did not desire mere independence. They desired a government that would protect the inherent rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Pursuing these rights requires ceaseless protection. Ted Cruz knows this. Ted Cruz has watched as Modern Progressives view the Constitution as a barrier to liberty. They celebrate plans to “pack” the Courts. They applaud when Judges manufacture new rights and ignore the enumerated powers of Congress. They propose national emergencies to justify unlimited Executive authority.

Yet, there is still Hope. Because of men like Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz stands with the Federalist Society not as a partisan hack, but as a staunch defender of the Original Understanding. Ted Cruz reminds us that the greatest Nation in History was formed based on ideas. Ideas of limited government. Ideas of Individual Responsibility. Ideas of Ordered Liberty Under Law.

The Speech resonates because it is Personal. Ted Cruz speaks from conviction shaped by years of Public Service and Private Study. Ted Cruz knows the Stakes. Ted Cruz knows that if we make the wrong choice, the Light of Liberty may dim for generations. Ted Cruz knows that Truth must face Lies directly. Ted Cruz knows that Light must penetrate Darkness without Compromise.

Each and Every American Now Faces the Same Question that Ted Cruz asked. Where Do You Stand? Will You Defend the Constitution that Survived Civil War, World Wars, and Economic Depressions? Will You Reject the Fashionable Tyranny of the Administrative State and the Cultural Left? Will You Teach Your Children the True History of the Founding Fathers Rather Than the Revisionist Propaganda Taught in Too Many Schools?

The Answers Are More Important Than Ever. Inflation Driven by Irresponsible Spending. Crime Waves Enabled by Soft-On-Crime Policies. Chaos Along the Borders Which Reward Lawbreakers. Failure in Education Which Traps Children in Failing Systems. These Problems Are Not Isolated. They are Symptoms of a Larger Trend Away from the Constitutional Roots of this Great Experiment.

Ted Cruz Provides a Different Path. Return to Fundamental Principles. Respect the Separation of Powers. Restore Federalism So That States Can Innovate and Compete. Protect Religious Liberty. Protect Free Speech Even If It Offends Powerful Interests. Demand Judges Who Interpret the Law Instead of Legislatating from the Bench.

He Does So With the Confidence of a Man Who Believes in the American Experiment. The Same Confidence That Motivated the Founders To Risk Everything For A Government Of Laws, Not Men. The Same Confidence That Motivated Ronald Reagan When He Stared Down the Soviet Union And Called for Tearing Down That Wall.

This Is Our Time For Choosing.

Ted Cruz Has Clearly Made His Choice. He Stands For Liberty. He Stands For the Constitution. He Stands For the Bill of Rights. He Stands For Truth.

It Is Now Up To the Rest Of Us To Decide. Will We Join Him Or Watch As The Greatest Nation Slips Into The Shadows of History? The Moment Requires Courage. It Requires Clarity. It Requires Patriots Willing to Fight For the Principles That Have Made Us Exceptional.